AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 444 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 450.50 ($5.89). Approximately 190,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,098,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

In other news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 177,075 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £437.77 ($572.02), for a total transaction of £77,518,122.75 ($101,291,157.39).

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

