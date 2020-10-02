AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,606,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About AgraFlora Organics International
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.