AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,606,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

