Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.