AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

