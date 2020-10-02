AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About AEterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
