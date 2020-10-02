Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WZZAF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Adyen has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

