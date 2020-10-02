Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $45.50 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

