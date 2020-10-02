Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.