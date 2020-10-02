ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.23 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 240.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

