ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Releases Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.40. ADM Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 7.47 ($0.10).

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

