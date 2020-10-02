adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.89

adidas AG (FRA:ADS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.89 and traded as high as $282.90. adidas shares last traded at $281.20, with a volume of 162,746 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €251.39 ($295.75).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €234.42.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

