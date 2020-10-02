ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY opened at $164.06 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

