Act II Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Act II Global Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACTTU)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

