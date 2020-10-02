Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 544,100 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ACER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of Acer Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage acquired 45,000 shares of Acer Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.70. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.