AceD Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $303,390.31 and approximately $7,100.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000372 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,492,934 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.