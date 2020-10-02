ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

