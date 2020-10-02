ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.