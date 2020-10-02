Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $100,030.50 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12.

NYSE:ACN opened at $225.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.83 and a 200 day moving average of $204.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

