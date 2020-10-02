Acamar Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

