Abyss Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,855.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Abyss token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $121,855.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.60 or 0.05123317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033140 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

