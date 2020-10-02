AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.02. 42,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,815. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

