AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.