AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AATDF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. AA has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

