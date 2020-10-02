AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AATDF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. AA has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.81.
AA Company Profile
