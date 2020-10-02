A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.21. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

