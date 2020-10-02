$898.90 Million in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $898.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.54 million. Garmin posted sales of $934.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,792 shares of company stock worth $1,785,733 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. 3,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.