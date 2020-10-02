888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

888 stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.04. The stock has a market cap of $949.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. 888 Holdings Public has a 1 year low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

A number of research firms have issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

