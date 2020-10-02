$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $57.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.40 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.70 million to $225.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.13 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,310. The company has a market cap of $445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.