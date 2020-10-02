$500.90 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce sales of $500.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.81 million and the highest is $523.99 million. Air Lease posted sales of $530.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 20.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after buying an additional 2,776,493 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,796,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 698,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.