3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3i Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered 3i Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

CYBBF stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.

