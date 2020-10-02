$22.15 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post sales of $22.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.34 million and the lowest is $21.96 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $23.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $95.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.69 million to $96.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.58 million, with estimates ranging from $87.85 million to $93.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,910. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

