21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNET. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

