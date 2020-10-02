$2.18 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to announce $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $159.50 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.44.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

