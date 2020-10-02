1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

