$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.92. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

