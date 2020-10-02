$0.94 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.57. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

