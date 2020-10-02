-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 351.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

HALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

HALL opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.