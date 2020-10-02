$0.82 EPS Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.42. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,763.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,787 shares of company stock worth $25,805,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

