$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ventas posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $74.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.