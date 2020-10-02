$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.95.

PXD stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.