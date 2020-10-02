$0.35 EPS Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. ITT reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ITT by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ITT by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.