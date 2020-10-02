$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Blucora posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

