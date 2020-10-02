$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

