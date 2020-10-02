$0.19 EPS Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Five Below reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 149.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,882,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $140.14.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.