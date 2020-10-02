$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.75. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

