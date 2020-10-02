-$0.15 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

SBBP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 1,473,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,315,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 135,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBBP stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

