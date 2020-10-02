$0.15 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

B opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,382 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

