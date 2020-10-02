$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE GLOP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.30. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

