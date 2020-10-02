$0.10 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,963 shares of company stock worth $17,537,529. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,574,000 after purchasing an additional 278,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $192.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.