$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Funko posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Funko by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Funko by 5,189.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659,068 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,564,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.36. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

