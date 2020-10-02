$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

BSBR stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.0401 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

