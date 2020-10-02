$0.07 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $16,167,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,495 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $13,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Glu Mobile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

