$0.02 EPS Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 159,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

